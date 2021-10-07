AP Top 25 Podcast: Harbaugh’s stock up; Orgeron’s stock down

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

Jim Harbaugh’s stock is up at Michigan and Ed Orgeron’s stock is down at LSU five weeks into the college football season. Where are things headed for two coaches who entered the season in need of a bounce back after difficult 2020s? On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast presented by Region Bank, Adam Rittenberg from ESPN joins AP’s Ralph Russo to give a status report on Harbaugh and Coach O. Plus, a preview of the most intriguing games of Week 6, including a top-five matchup in Iowa City and a Red River Rivalry that could establish the Big 12 favorite.