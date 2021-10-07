Jags trying to move on from ‘negative stuff’ against Titans

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer got a slap on the wrist and then a pat on the back. He received support from players, coaches, family members and his boss during a tumultuous week that was as humbling as it was humiliating for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. He’s ready to move forward. His team’s performance against AFC South rival Tennessee might determine how smoothly – or possibly how far — that goes. The winless Jaguars (0-4) return to action for the first time since Meyer’s “inexcusable” behavior in an Ohio bar when they host the Titans (2-2) on Sunday.