Japan’s World Cup hopes in danger after loss to Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan surprisingly lost 1-0 to Saudi Arabia to leave its chances of a seventh successive World Cup appearance hanging in the balance. Japan has now lost two of the first three games in Group B to sit six points behind Saudi Arabia and leader Australia, who both have the maximum nine. The top two from both six-team groups qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar automatically. Australia, South Korea and China all earned wins.