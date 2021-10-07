Ko has the lead at Founders Cup, 11 straight rounds in 60s

AP National Sports

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. (AP) — One week after Jin Young Ko lost a chance to win on the LPGA Tour, the South Korean star is right back at it. Ko had six birdies in a seven-hole stretch and shot 63 in the Cognizant Founders Cup. That gave her a three-shot lead over Sandra Gal. It was Ko’s 11th straight round in the 60s. That’s three off the record set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005. Nelly Korda was four shots behind. Korda replaced Ko at No. 1 in the world this summer. The Olympic champion is playing for the first time in a month.