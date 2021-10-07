Martinez on ALDS roster, not in Game 1 lineup for Red Sox

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG. Fla. (AP) — Boston slugger J.D. Martinez is on the Red Sox roster but not in the lineup for Game 1 of their AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Martinez missed Tuesday night’s win over the New York Yankees in the AL wild-card game because of a sprained left ankle. The best-of-five ALDS was scheduled to start Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida. Martinez stumbled over second base while heading to the outfield in Sunday’s regular-season finale at Washington. Because the National League does not use a DH in games played in its stadiums, Martinez was playing right field against the Nationals.