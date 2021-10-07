Montreal star Carey Price steps away for mental health help

AP National Sports

MONTREAL (AP) — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program. The move comes less than a week before the season begins and just three months after he backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final. The 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program for at least 30 days. Price’s wife says on social media that Price is putting his mental health and family first. Montreal general manager Marc Bergevin says the teams backs Price and would urge anyone needing help to get it.