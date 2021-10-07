Nigerian sprinter Okagbare facing 3 charges in doping case

AP National Sports

MONACO (AP) — Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare is facing three charges in a doping case which surfaced in dramatic circumstances when she was barred from running in the Olympic 100-meter semifinals hours before the race. The Athletics Integrity Unit has revealed that Okagbare tested positive for blood booster EPO in Nigeria in June. That’s on top of another failed test for human growth hormone in Slovakia in July. Okagbare is also accused of failing to cooperate with the investigation. The AIU says the 2008 Olympic long jump silver medalist denies all charges.