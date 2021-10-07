Skip to Content
No. 11 Michigan State at Rutgers, seeks sixth straight win

By TOM CANAVAN
AP Sports Writer

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — No. 11 Michigan State is rolling in its second season under coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans have started with five straight wins. It’s their best start since winning eight in a row in 2015, the year they earned a berth in the college playoff. Rutgers comes into the game riding a two-game losing streak. After winning their first three games, the Scarlet Knights have fallen to No. 9 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State in Big Ten Conference play. Rutgers stunned Michigan State in the season opener last year, forcing seven turnovers and converting them into 21 points. 

Associated Press

