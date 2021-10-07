Odorizzi, Keuchel not on ALDS rosters for Astros, White Sox

AP National Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Both teams left off veteran pitchers when the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox set their rosters for their AL Division Series. Houston right-hander Jake Odorizzi wasn’t among the 12 pitchers the team will carry for the best-of-five series. Odorizzi struggled in his first season with the Astros after signing a three-year, $23.5 million contract, going 6-7 with a 4.21 ERA. Left-hander Dallas Keuchel didn’t get a spot on a Chicago roster that also has 12 pitchers. Keuchel was 9-9 with a career-high 5.28 ERA this season.