Washington’s Rivera now faces Saints with Winston and Payton

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Ron Rivera has faced an opponent coached by Sean Payton and one quarterbacked by Jameis Winston plenty of times before. Now he has to deal with the combination when Washington hosts Payton, Winston and the New Orleans Saints in a matchup of teams with no shortage of concerns. Rivera’s team has struggled on defense and is only 2-2 because of the play of QB Taylor Heinicke. The Saints are coming off an overtime loss at home to the New York Giants to drop to 2-2. FanDuel Sportsbook opened with the Saints as slight favorites on the road.