Hamilton tops both practice sessions at Turkish GP

ISTANBUL (AP) — Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix. This season’s narrow championship leader led the first session ahead of title rival Max Verstappen and the second from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Hamilton came into the garage 10 minutes into the second run after complaining of a lack of grip on his front tires. Once the issue was sorted he topped the leaderboard. Hamilton led from Verstappen and Leclerc in first practice. Hamilton leads Verstappen by two points in the overall standings but the Mercedes driver will start Sunday’s race with a 10-place grid penalty.