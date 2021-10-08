Netherlands beats Latvia 1-0 in World Cup qualifying Group G

AP National Sports

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Davy Klaassen has scored the only goal as the Netherlands beat Latvia 1-0 to solidify its position at the top of Europe Group G in World Cup qualifying. Turkey and Norway played out a 1-1 in Istanbul. Midfielder Klaassen scored his eighth international goal in the 19th minute, easing into space and volleying home a corner from the right by Memphis Depay. A minute later, Klaassen was in action at the other end, blocking a shot by Roberts Uldriķis after a quick break by Latvia. The hosts were largely content to defend against a Dutch team that had scored 22 goals in six matches going into the qualifier in Riga.