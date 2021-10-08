No. 19 Demon Deacons thrive by avoiding turnovers, miscues

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — No. 19 Wake Forest is thriving by avoiding mistakes such as turnovers and bad penalties. The Demon Deacons visit Syracuse on Saturday looking to stay unbeaten. Wake Forest is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s highest-ranked team. The Demon Deacons are also pursuing their best start since 1944 nearly a decade before the ACC was even formed. A key part of their success is their turnover margin. Wake Forest has committed just five turnovers. But the Demon Deacons have registered 13 takeaways during their 5-0 start. That has them again ranking among the leaders in turnover margin for the Bowl Subdivision ranks.