Q-Collar gives Bills linebacker Klein sense of protection

Buffalo Bills linebacker A.J. Klein wears a unique, protective necklace that’s become as much part of his uniform as his helmet and shoulder pads. The Q-Collar is a non-invasive device worn around the neck to aid in the protection of the brain from effects associated with repetitive, sub-concussive head impacts. A plastic band made with a spring-loaded steel core slips around the neck. The band places about 1.2 pounds of pressure onto the wearer’s internal jugular vein, which carries oxygen-free blood from the brain back to the heart.