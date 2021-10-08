Seattle QB Russell Wilson has surgery on injured finger

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is expected to be out several weeks after he had surgery on his injured right middle finger. Wilson posted a photo following his surgery in Southern California. Wilson flew to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist and determine the best course of action to repair the injury. NFL Network reported that Wilson had screws inserted to stabilize the finger. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said earlier that the team was waiting for word from the specialist.