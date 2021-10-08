UConn coach positive for COVID-19, will miss UMass game

AP National Sports

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn interim coach Lou Spanos, two assistant coaches and two Huskies players have tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s game against UMass. UConn says Spanos, offensive coordinator Frank Giufer, tight ends coach Corey Edsall, senior offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark and freshman offensive lineman Will Meyer are all in a 10-day quarantine as a result of positive tests. The school says all five are fully vaccinated and doing well. Defensive line coach Dennis Dottin-Carter will assume the head coaching duties when the Huskies travel to face the Minutemen. Both teams are winless this season.