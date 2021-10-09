Astros try to sweep White Sox as ALDS shifts to Chicago

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — The Houston Astros will try to sweep the White Sox when their AL Division Series shifts to Chicago for Game 3 on Sunday. The Astros are on the verge of their fifth straight AL Championship Series appearance. The run includes two pennants and a World Series championship in 2017 marred by a sign-stealing scandal. Houston will end Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia to the mound. The White Sox opted to go with Dylan Cease over Carlos Rodón.