Bohanon’s career day leads Baylor past West Virginia 45-20

AP National Sports

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Gerry Bohanon had career highs of 336 yards passing and four touchdowns, including a 75-yarder to Tyquan Thornton on the second play of the game, while also scoring on a 1-yard sneak in Baylor’s 45-20 victory over West Virginia. Thornton caught eight passes for a career-best 187 yards and two TDs. Jarret Doege was sacked six times as West Virginia opened 0-3 in the Big 12 for the second time since joining the conference in 2012.