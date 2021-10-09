Boomer: Brooks 2 late TDs, No. 6 Oklahoma beats Texas 55-48

AP National Sports

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Kennedy Brooks ran for 217 yards and two go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter as sixth-ranked Oklahoma beat No. 21 Texas 55-48. Brooks had a 33-yard score with 3 seconds left when it appeared the 6-0 Sooners were trying to set up for a game-ending field goal. The Red River rivalry will soon move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference. Oklahoma hadn’t even led until Brooks had an 18-yard score with 7:10 left that made it 48-41. That came after Texas kick returner Xavier Worthy was stripped by Caleb Kelly. Worthy had nine catches for 261 yards and two scores, and his 31-yard TD catch tied the game with 1:32 left.