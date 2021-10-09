F1: Hamilton takes pole for Turkish GP ahead of Bottas

AP National Sports

ISTANBUL (AP) — Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas with title rival Max Verstappen in third. But Hamilton has a 10-place grid penalty for going over his allocation of three engines for the season and starts 11th on Sunday. It means Bottas will be on the front row with Verstappen and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc just behind in third and AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly in fourth. Earlier Gasly posted the fastest time in a rainy third and final practice session. Hamilton was way down in 18th spot but hardly took part as he was saving tires for qualifying.