Harvick out to stop earliest playoff elimination of career

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kevin Harvick has never been knocked out of the playoffs in the second round since NASCAR introduced the format in 2014. He’s advanced to the championship round in five of seven seasons. But he’s winless this year and heads into Sunday’s race on the Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway in danger of elimination. He’s nine points below the cutline. The field will be trimmed from 12 drivers to eight. Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman are all below the cutline. Two-time defending race winner Chase Elliott is eighth in the standings with a nine-point cushion over Harvick.