McBride, Texas State beat South Alabama 33-31 in 4OT

AP National Sports

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brady McBride scored on the first possession of the fourth overtime and Texas State held on to beat South Alabama 33-31. Eric Sutton, a graduate transfer from SMU, deflected a pass from South Alabama’s Jake Bentley in the end zone to seal the win for Texas State (2-3, 1-0 Sun Belt). South Alabama (3-2, 0-2) led by 14 points before Marcell Barbee made a toe-tap catch as he fell out of the side of the end zone to make it 24-17 with 7:17 left in regulation. Then, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, Jahmyl Jeter waited patiently for a blocker and then powered over the goal line with 17 seconds left to force overtime.