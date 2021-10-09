Slingsby steers Aussies into lead in SailGP Spanish regatta

AP National Sports

CADIZ, Spain (AP) — Tom Slingsby skippered Team Australia to finishes of second, fourth and second to take the lead after the first day of the Spain Sail Grand Prix. Slingsby, looking to bounce back from a last-place finish in Saint-Tropez, took a 19-18 lead over Jimmy Spithill’s Team USA, with Nicolai Sehested’s Denmark SailGP Team another four points back. The rest of the field is Great Britain, Spain, Japan, New Zealand and France. The final two races will be Sunday, with the top three teams advancing to the podium race. Britain, Spain and the United States won the three races