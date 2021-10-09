Travis sparks Florida State past North Carolina again

AP National Sports

BOB SUTTON

Associated Press

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Travis threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more scores as Florida State upset North Carolina for the second year in row, winning 35-25. The Seminoles have won back-to-back games for the first time since 2019. Travis ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and completed 11 of 13 passes for 145 yards. Two of his touchdown throws went to Ontaria Wilson and another to Malik McClain. The Tar Heels, who began the season in the Top 10, lost for the first time in four home outings despite two touchdown passes and 108 rushing yards from quarterback Sam Howell.