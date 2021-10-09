Wallace helps UT Martin cruise past Murray State 48-24

AP National Sports

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Zak Wallace had three touchdown runs to lead UT Martin to a 48-24 victory over Murray State. Wallace carried 14 times for 67 yards. He scored on a 13-yard run to cap the Skyhawks’ opening series, and he added short-yardage scoring runs in the second and fourth quarter. In the second quarter for UT Martin (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference), Keon Howard threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score. Tevin Shipp had a 47-yard interception return for a touchdown as the Skyhawks built a 34-3 halftime lead. Damonta Witherspoon had two touchdown runs for Murray State (2-3, 1-1).