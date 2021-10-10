AP Top 25 Reality Check: UGA joins No. 1 club; Tide slips

AP National Sports

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press college football poll has been in the possession of just a few elite teams over the last six seasons. Alabama (63 times), Clemson (23), Ohio State (10) and LSU (eight) were the only teams to reach No. 1 from 2015 through Saturday. Georgia has now joined that group, reaching the top spot in the AP poll presented by Regions Bank for the first time since being preseason No. 1 in 2008. It has been 39 years since the Bulldogs were No. 1 in a regular-season poll. Preseason No. 1 Alabama slipped to fifth after becoming the first No. 1 to be upset by an unranked team since 2008. Reality Check thinks the Tide might have been cut too much slack.