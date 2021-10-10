Eagles’ 21-18 comeback win typifies team’s ‘Dawg Mentality’

AP National Sports

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles believe in what they call the “Dawg Mentality,” and that motto typified their 21-18 come-from-behind win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The offense couldn’t move the ball for nearly three quarters. So they relied on their defense and special teams until Jalen Hurst and the offense got on track, battling back from a 12-point deficit to beat the Carolina Panthers to snap a three-game losing streak.