Greg Anderson breaks NHRA Pro Stock victory record with 98th

AP National Sports

ENNIS, Texas (AP) — Greg Anderson broke the Pro Stock victory record with his 98th win Sunday in the Texas NHRA FallNationals at Texas Motorplex. The 60-year-old Anderson won when Chris McGaha red-lighted in the final. Anderson, the four-time season champion and current points leader, broke a tie with Warren Johnson for the class record. Anderson once worked as Johnson’s crew chief. Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Ron Capps in Funny Car and Matt Smith in Pro Stock Motorcycle at the fourth of seven events in Countdown to the Championship playoffs.