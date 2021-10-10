Henry scores 3 TDs, Titans send Jags to 20th straight loss

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss. Henry padded his NFL rushing lead as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime loss at the New York Jets and avoided consecutive losses to winless teams. Jacksonville (0-5) moved into sole position of the second-longest skid in NFL history, six shy of tying the record Tampa Bay set in 1977. The franchise’s latest debacle came eight days after coach Urban Meyer was captured on camera with a young woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar, behavior team owner Shad Khan called “inexcusable.”