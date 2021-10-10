Neymar says World Cup in Qatar may be his last for Brazil

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar says next year’s World Cup in Qatar could be the last of his career for Brazil. The comments by the 29-year-old striker were made in the documentary “Neymar & The Line Of Kings” produced by DAZN. The channel posted an excerpt on social media on Sunday. Neymar later played in Brazil’s 0-0 draw with Colombia in a South American World Cup qualifying match. He did not play in last week’s 3-1 win at Venezuela because of suspension.