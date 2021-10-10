Packers’ Crosby caps bad day for kickers with game-winner

AP National Sports

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — A total of five field goals were missed in Green Bay’s 25-22 overtime win over the Bengals, three by the Packers’ Mason Crosby and two by the Bengals’ Evan McPherson. According to Elias, it was the first time three potential winning field goals were missed in the fourth quarter or overtime. The two kickers went a combined 4 for 9 on field goals. Crosby, who also missed a PAT on Sunday, had made 24 straight field goals and 20 straight PATs coming in.