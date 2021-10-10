STAT WATCH: Field goals coming in bunches for Rams’ kicker

AP National Sports

By ERIC OLSON

AP College Football Writer

Field goals are coming in bunches for Colorado State’s Cayden Camper. He kicked a school-record six in a 32-14 win over San Jose State. That’s the most in a Football Bowl Subdivision game in two years. Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III had his second 200-yard game, going for 233 yards on 29 carries against Rutgers. Walker leads the nation with an average of 150 yards per game. Iowa became the fourth team since 2000 to intercept 16 passes through six games. Arizona State has won five straight Pac-12 games by double digits for the first time since 1996.