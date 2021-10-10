White Sox reliever implies Astros may be stealing signs

AP National Sports

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game Sunday night. Houston was going for a sweep after it rolled to a pair of impressive victories at home. But it struck out 16 times in a 12-6 loss at Chicago after it struck out a total of 16 times in the first two games. The AL West champions went down in order in each of the last five innings. Tepera, who worked two perfect innings, noted the difference between the Astros at home and on the road.