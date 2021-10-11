Boston Marathon men’s wheelchair champ has costly wrong turn

AP National Sports

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A wrong turn near the end of the Boston Marathon cost the winner of the men’s wheelchair race a chance to earn more than the title of champ. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the event for the fifth time on Monday and earned $25,000 for the victory. But he mistakenly followed the lead vehicle instead making a right turn with about a mile to go. That cost him a chance to set a course record and pocket another $50,000. The 35-year-old Hug said the mistake cost him about 20 seconds. He missed breaking the record he set in 2017 by 7 seconds. Manuela Schar of Switzerland won the women’s division and earned $25,000.