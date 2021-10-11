Changed race, familiar result: Kenyans sweep Boston Marathon

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Benson Kipruto won the pandemic-delayed Boston Marathon as the race returned from a 30-month absence and moved to the fall for the first time in its 125-year history. Diana Kipyogei won the women’s race to complete the eighth Kenyan sweep since 2000. Fall foliage replaced the spring daffodils and masks took the place of mylar from Hopkinton to Boston. A rolling start and shrunken field allowed for social distancing on the course, as organizers tried to manage amid a changing COVID-19 outbreak. Last year’s race was canceled for the first time since the event began in 1897.