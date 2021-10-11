IndyCar picks Levi Jones to run Indy Lights feeder series

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Veteran sprint car driver and current USAC executive Levi Jones has been named director of Indy Lights. The feeder series will move under IndyCar’s management on Nov. 1. Although Indy Lights has long been the final step on the “Road to Indy” ladder, it has been independently managed. The Indy Lights champion this season earned a $1.3 million scholarship to apply toward a seat in the Indianapolis 500 and other races. Jones as a driver won seven USAC national championships and a record five Sprint Car titles. All but one title was won while Jones drove for Tony Stewart.