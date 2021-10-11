Jackson leads Ravens back to 31-25 OT win over Colts

AP National Sports

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Baltimore Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Jackson threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit. Andrews also caught the two 2-point conversions during that furious comeback. The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.