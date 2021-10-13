Red Sox ride home run laundry cart to ALCS against Astros

AP National Sports

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have been celebrating home runs by giving the hitter a ride through the dugout in a laundry cart. The new tradition started last year during the pandemic when coach Jason Varitek suggested they needed to put some fun back in the game. Catcher Kevin Plawecki gave a ride to Christian Vazquez, and ever since then, “Tunnel Time” has been the team’s trademark. The Red Sox open the AL Championship Series against the Astros on Friday night in Houston.