Top ACC contenders counting on veteran talent in league race

AP National Sports

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference women’s basketball race is headlined by contenders filled with experienced talent. Two-time reigning ACC Tournament champion North Carolina State returns its top eight scorers. Louisville returns multiple starters. Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Florida State return nearly their entire rosters after making the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles also get a boost with the return of longtime coach Sue Semrau after she was on a leave of absence last year for a family matter. Cardinals coach Jeff Walz says the league has roughly a half-dozen teams that could end up earning top-4 NCAA regional seeds by March.