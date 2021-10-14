2022 Tour de France: Alpe d’Huez and cobbestones are back

AP National Sports

PARIS (AP) — The 2022 Tour de France will see the return of the Paris-Roubaix cobblestones and take the peloton to the summit of the legendary Alpe d’Huez mountain. Designed for complete riders such as two-time champion Tadej Pogacar, the route features two individual time trials and six mountain stages with five summit finishes. The three-week men’s race will start on July 1 in Copenhagen. The women’s race will take place from July 24-31 and feature eight stages. It will start from the Eiffel Tower in Paris and head towards eastern France, with a prestigious finish at the Planche des Belles Filles, a classic stage of the men’s Tour in the Vosges mountains.