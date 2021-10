AP National Sports

OTTAWA (AP) — Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators have agreed to a seven-year, $57.5 million contract. The Senators made the announcement on Thursday morning, hours before Ottawa’s home opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tkachuk was a restricted free agent and had not played for the Senators during the preseason until a deal was reached. The contract has an average annual value of $8.214 million.