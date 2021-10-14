Cardiac Cats: Florida, down 2 late, rallies to top Pens 5-4

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Carter Verhaeghe scored his second goal of the night 1:37 into overtime, and the Florida Panthers rallied from two goals down late in the third period to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Thursday night. Aaron Ekblad scored the two late goals to get Florida into overtime, and Verhaeghe finished it off moments after Sergei Bobrovsky stoned Evan Rodrigues on a breakaway. Bobrovsky made 43 saves for Florida. Jeff Carter got the 400th goal of his career for Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel scored from behind the net for Pittsburgh, which also got goals from Danton Heinen and Rodrigues along with 34 saves from Casey DeSmith.