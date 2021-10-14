Kraken post 1st NHL victory, spoiling Preds’ opener 4-3

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Tanev scored his second goal into an empty net with 1:21 left, and the Seattle Kraken held off the Nashville Predators 4-3 Thursday night for the first victory in the expansion franchise’s second game. They joined Columbus in 2000 and Vegas in December 2017 in that group. Alex Wennberg and Jared McCann each had a goal and an assist. The Predators had won seven of their last eight home openers. Mikael Granlund scored with 39.9 seconds left. The Predators couldn’t beat Philipp Grubauer again. Grubauer made 12 saves in the third as Nashville outshot Seattle 30-26 in the game.