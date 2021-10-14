Leverkusen hosts Bayern Munich as top 2 meet in Bundesliga

AP National Sports

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen will be aiming to maintain its Bundesliga challenge longer than it did the last time it hosted Bayern Munich. The teams are level on points at the top of the league going into Sunday’s match. Leverkusen’s start to the season is giving grounds for optimism under coach Gerardo Seoane. But it was a similar story last year. Leverkusen was unbeaten and at the top of the Bundesliga until Bayern won 2-1 in December. Bayern went on to claim a record-extending ninth consecutive title. Leverkusen slumped and eventually finished sixth. Defender Jonathan Tah says it will be different this time.