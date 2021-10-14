Raiders begin picking up the pieces with trip to Denver

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The 123rd meeting between AFC West rivals Las Vegas and Denver pits two teams who are evenly matched. Both the Raiders and Broncos started out 3-0 but have lost two in a row. The difference is the upheaval the Raiders are going through following the resignation of Jon Gruden over old offensive emails. Longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia takes over as interim head coach and offensive coordinator Greg Olsen takes over play-calling duties. That could lead to more passes for Derek Carr if Olsen decides to ditch Gruden’s run-first scheme that set up the pass.