Ramsey embracing leadership role on and off field for Rams

AP National Sports

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Jalen Ramsey rounded up the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive backs and took everybody to the Dodgers’ NL division series playoff game earlier this week. On Thursday night, the DBs assembled again and headed downtown to watch the Los Angeles Kings’ NHL season opener at Staples Center. Ramsey is the ringleader of these outings, and the 2020 All-Pro says it’s all part of being the team leader he strives to be. Ramsey’s leadership skills are evolving along with his on-field talent during an outstanding start to the season in his do-everything role for the Rams, who visit the Giants this weekend.