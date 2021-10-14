Rotation not just MLB: US uses 33 in 6 World Cup qualifiers

AP National Sports

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Getting through the first six games of World Cup qualifying has taken a village for the United States. Twenty-nine players have started, five more than the American total during the 10 matches of the 2018 qualifying hexagonal. A total of 33 have appeared in matches, three more than last time. No one has started all six games. Midfielder Tyler Adams, defender Miles Robinson and goalkeeper Matt Turner are the only ones to start as many as five. Only one pair of central defenders has begun multiple matches.