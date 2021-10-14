Sic ’em! Georgia climbs to No. 1 with defense for the ages

AP National Sports

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia is back at No. 1 for the first time in more than a decade, led by a defense that looks like one for the ages. The Bulldogs have have allowed just 5.5 points a game through the first half of the regular season — and that includes a pick-six when the defense wasn’t even on the field. No wonder Kentucky is more than a three-touchdown underdog. Never mind that the Wildcats are off to their best start since 1950 and ranked No. 11. The winner of Saturday’s game in Athens will be strongly positioned to win the SEC East.