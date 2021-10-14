Stars edge Rangers 3-2 on Heiskanen’s goal in OT

AP National Sports

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Miro Heiskanen scored 1:38 into overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the New York Rangers 3-2 to spoil coach Gerard Gallant’s home debut. Heiskanen, who also had an assist, took a lead pass from Jamie Benn, swooped in on goalie Igor Shesterkin and buried a high shot to give the Stars a victory in their first game of the season. Jacob Peterson and Radek Faksa scored early for Dallas, and Braden Holtby and Anton Khudobin combined to make 31 saves. Adam Fox and Chris Kreider each had a goal for the Rangers, who lost their season opener Wednesday night at Washington. They’ve dropped four of their last six home openers.