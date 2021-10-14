Stewart enters NHRA with fiancée Leah Pruett, Matt Hagan

AP National Sports

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Tony Stewart is entering NHRA drag racing next season with a two-car team that will feature his fiancée Leah Pruett in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan in Funny Car. Stewart fell in love with drag racing while attending events with Pruett the last two seasons. The pair plans to be married in November after the season finale and then get right to work on the new NHRA team. Stewart said he’ll have both cars on the grid at the February season-opening event. The NHRA team will be based in Indiana at Tony Stewart Racing, where his sprint cars are built.